A 21-year-old man who died in a car accident in Sudbury has been named.

The man has been named as Joshua Brown, of Hilton, and an inquest into his death was opened at Derby and Derbyshire Coroners' Court in the city on Monday, February 5.

Coroner Dr Robert Hunter said Mr Brown died on Saturday, January 27, after the silver BMW he was travelling in crashed and overturned in Aston Lane, Sudbury.

He was found dead at the scene.

In a statement read out by Dr Hunter, Detective Constable Darren Parkin, of Derbyshire police, said: "A silver BMW overturned and he [Mr Brown] was thrown out of the car. Other passengers who were travelling in the car identified him as Joshua Brown."

Derbyshire police said Mr Brown, who was born in Nuneaton and worked as a fencing contractor, was a passenger in the car that contained a total of five people.

The court heard that the initial cause of death was a head injury pending the results of toxicology and histology tests.

The hearing was adjourned until February 28.

Derbyshire police have previously said that the BMW was the only vehicle involved in the incident which happened at 4.25am.

Flowers with a bottle of Corona and Stella Artois cans have been left at scene of the accident in memory of Mr Brown.

Tributes read: "RIP Little Josh. Gone far too soon. What a legend. Will miss you so much. Will never forget you."

Another said: "RIP Josh. You'll be sadly missed mate. Rest easy."

One simply reads: "RIP son."

One tribute said: "Josh. You're the most amazing lad I've ever met. From day one you've been my friend. Happy, smiley face who had everyone laughing. You are one in a million. Devastated doesn't come close. A good friend, legend and kindest person in the world. I love and miss you."

Burton Mail readers have also taken to the Facebook page to pay tribute to the young man.

Holly Brown said: "Fly high my soldier" and Shaylah Woodward said: "Thoughts go to his family and friends."