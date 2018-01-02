Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 25-year-old man from Staffordshire is in a critical condition after colliding with a car in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The pedestrian is from the Tean area, police said today, Tuesday, January 2.

Officers were called to the incident in Tean Road, Cheadle, at 1.50am on Monday, January 1. It had involved a Ford Focus car.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: We responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Ford Focus near to the entrance of Lime Trees Veterinary Clinic.

"The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious head injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

"The road was closed for several hours while officers and colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service dealt with the incident."

An investigation is now underway and witnesses are asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 150 of January 1.