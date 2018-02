Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in South Derbyshire on suspicion of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, police have revealed.

Derbyshire police said they arrested the man in Repton on Monday, January 29. He has since been released while police carry out further investigations.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "We can neither confirm or deny the identity of the individual involved."