A 54-year-old man accused of exposing himself has denied the charges and will now face a court trial.

Jonathan Weller, of Essex Drive, Church Gresley, appeared at Derby Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to three charges.

He denies intentionally exposing himself with the intention that someone would see him, at his address on May 11, 12 and 13.

He is now due to appear at Derby Crown Court some time during the week commencing September 3. He answers unconditional bail until that date.