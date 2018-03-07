The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 50-year-old man has admitted common assault and criminal damage after an incident in Castle Gresley.

A resident said they spotted five police cars and a van pull up outside a home in Castle Road following reports of an incident at around 8pm on Sunday, February 18.

Derbyshire Police confirmed the force would always send more than one car to such a report.

Martin Rees, of Castle Road, Castle Gresley, was arrested and later charged as a result.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 19, where he pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

He was made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £100 compensation.