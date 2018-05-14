The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who refused to give cash to three robbers was allegedly assaulted by a gang in Swadlincote, police have revealed.

The 50-year-old was walking along The Delph in the town centre with his partner when he was approached by three men who asked him for cash, officers said.

When he refused, one of the men punched him and he fell to the ground and the group then kicked him several times before running away toward The Rinkway, police have said.

The incident allegedly happened at around 8.25pm on Wednesday, April 25, just outside Wetherspoons, with details only just released.

(Image: Google Maps)

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "The victim suffered facial injuries and has been left with headaches and back and leg pains."

He has described the group as aged 16 to 25, all were white and of slim build.

One was tall and wore a black hooded top with a large white North Face logo on the front. He also wore black jogging bottoms and brown trainers with white soles.

Another man was quite short, had short black hair and wore a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

The third man was also tall and wore a black hooded top with a white stripe or logo on the chest, black jogging bottoms, black footwear and he carried a black bag."

Anyone with information is urged to call PC Lee Orme by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 18000188148.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.