A man was assaulted outside a shop in Swadlincote's Pipeworks shopping centre, police have today revealed.

The attack happened on Friday, December 15, but details of the incident have only just been released by officers, as they issued an appeal in a bid to find the thugs responsible.

The incident happened outside Argos at around 3pm on the Friday and detectives are now hoping that members of the public can help identify those responsible.

The 25-year-old male victim had just made a purchase in the shop when he was approached outside the store by two men. Police say they started punching him, causing him to fall to the floor where he was then kicked.

The assault caused bruising to the victim's eye socket and eye, said a police spokesman.

PC Ian Morley said: "The area was busy at the time as it was a Friday afternoon on the run up to Christmas.

"It would really help if anyone saw the incident that they make contact with me to trace the suspects."

Two white men, one aged between 35 and 50, and one aged between 18 and 24, are believed to have been involved in the incident.

The older man is described as around 5ft 7ins tall. He was bald and was wearing a blue puffa-style jacket. The younger man was around 5ft 5ins tall, with blonde or brown hair and wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with PC Morley on non-emergency 101, quoting reference number 17000547180.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.