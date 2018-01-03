Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitted assaulting two police officers during an incident in Burton, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court has heard.

Jacob Dunbar, 21, of Cross Street, Burton, admitted assaulting the two officers while they were working in the town on November 5.

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

He has been made the subject of a four-week community order with a four-week curfew. He has been ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Other cases which were dealt with by the court included:

Drink driving

A woman has admitted drink-driving. Amber Dunbar, 20, of Corden Avenue, Stretton, admitted driving a Volkswagen Beetle in Station Street car park, Burton, on Novemver 17, with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She has been fined £276 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She has been banned from driving for 14 months.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted criminal damage. Nicholas Marfleet, 34, of Leason Road, Stoke, admitted intentionally damaging a television in Burton between September 1 and November 16.

He has been fined £79.98 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Drink driving charge

A man has admitted drink-driving. Mark White-Evans, 19, of Manor Close, Stanton, admitted driving a Citroen in Station Street, Burton, on November 1, with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £292 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for 14 months.

Assaulting a man

A woman has admitted assaulting a man. Kayleigh Barton, 21, of Aviation Lane, Burton, admitted assaulting a man in Burton on November 4.

He has been made the subject of a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to abide by a 12-month restraining order. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted criminal damage. Tahir Mahmood, 42, of George Orton Court, Burton, admitted intentionally damaging a Ford Mondeo in Burton on August 2.

He has been fined £108 and ordered to pay £100 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.