A prolific criminal caught pestering shoppers and businesses for cash or alcohol has been slapped with court order banning him from Swadlincote town centre shops for FIVE YEARS.

Mark McVey, of Regent Street, Church Gresley, has been made the subject of a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for repeated acts of anti-social behaviour, which included abusing and pestering visitors and businesses for money or alcohol, and refusing to leave shops when asked.

After his latest appearance in court, Derbyshire police and the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership applied to the court to get the order imposed.

Shops and businesses even clubbed together to provide evidence of McVey's behaviour which led to the court order being granted.

The 46-year-old also regularly visited the offices at South Derbyshire District Council in Swadlincote when drunk and disrupted staff and customers on September 13.

He also caused problems when visiting Swadlincote Health Centre and admitted causing a nuisance, harassment, alarm or distress to members of staff and members of the public at the health centre in Civic Way on September 17.

He also admitted stealing four cans of Stella Artois worth £5.40 from Tesco Express, in Swadlincote, on November 11.

When he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, McVey admitted the three latest incidents, which included two breaches of a police-issued Community Protection Notice (CPN) after he visited the health centre and the council offices.

McVey was made the subject of a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for his substantial record of theft and because the offence was committed while he was subject to a post-release supervision order. He must also observe a six-week curfew. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £5.40 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Derbyshire Police and the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership said teams have made numerous attempts to help McVey, but to no avail.

After the guilty verdict, the partnership and the police applied to the court for a Criminal Behaviour Order to put restrictions on McVey's behaviour. Residents and businesses provided evidence of his disruptive behaviour which was vital in securing the order.

The order prohibits him from causing harassment, alarm or distress towards residents, prevents him consuming or carrying alcohol in public areas or entering any retail or business premise within Swadlincote town centre other than a pharmacy or chemist for collecting medication.

It is also stated that McVey must leave any public place within Swadlincote town centre when requested to do so by a police officer or a PCSO, or a council authorised officer.

Councillor Bob Wheeler, chairman of the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership, said: "We are working hard to crack down on nuisance behaviour within South Derbyshire.

"The latest prosecution is a clear message that people cannot harass local residents and businesses and expect to get away with it. We hope this provides the wider community with reassurance that action is being taken against offenders.

"South Derbyshire is a safe place to live, work and visit. This is thanks to the public, the police and the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership all working hand in hand to tackle this kind of disorder."

The court had heard McVey breached his Community Protection Notices handed to him by the police.

A spokesman for the force said: "We issue Community Protection Notices (CPNs) where the behaviour of a member of the public is having a negative impact on the lives or livelihoods of other people.

"Mark McVey was issued with a CPN [Community Protection Notice] in August as a result of being drunk and disorderly and acting antisocially in Swadlincote. The notices are one part of our efforts to curb such behaviour and, if they are breached, will result in further action.

"In this case, the CPN was breached by McVey, who was also handed a suspended sentence for shoplifting in November. As a result, he is now subject to a five-year Community Behaviour Order.

"This order places requirements on how McVey can act in public and allows us and our partners to further address issues that are affecting our communities."

If McVey does not abide by the conditions of the CBO, he will be arrested and face a custodial sentence.

Anyone who believes McVey has broken his conditions should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership on 01283 595798.

Here's what Mark McVay is now banned from doing under the Community Behaviour Order:

1. Causing a nuisance, harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of his household anywhere in South Derbyshire.



2. Using any abusive or intimidating word and gesture towards any individual anywhere in South Derbyshire.



3. Entering any retail or business premises within Swadlincote town centre other than a pharmacy for the purposes of collecting medication or if employed at one of the premises.



4. Remaining in any premises or public building in South Derbyshire if asked to leave by staff.



5. Asking other individuals to purchase alcohol for him from any retail premise within Swadlincote town centre.



6. Carrying or consuming alcohol in any publicly accessable place within the area of Swadlincote town centre.



7. Failing to leave any publicly access place within the area of Swadlincote town centre public space protection order when requested to do so by an authorised officer for the purpose of enforcing the Swadlincote Town Centre public space protection order.