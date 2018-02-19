Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific criminal banned from Swadlincote town centre shops for five years because of his bad behaviour breached his court order just 15 DAYS after it was imposed, a court has heard.

Mark McVey, 46, of Regent Street, Church Gresley, ignored the Criminal Behaviour Order imposed by the courts banning him from the shops due to his repeated acts of antisocial behaviour.

In his latest court appearance, McVey admitted entering Sharpe's Pottery Museum, in West Street, on January 12, while banned under the terms of his order and then refusing to leave.

He also admitted using abusive and intimidating words and gestures at the Nationwide Building Society, in Market Street, a week later.

McVey had originally been made the subject of an order which banned him from entering Swadlincote town centre shops for five years for abusing and pestering visitors and businesses for money or alcohol, and refusing to leave shops when asked.

Derbyshire Police and the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership had gone to Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to get the order imposed due to McVey's actions.

Shops and businesses even clubbed together to provide evidence of his behaviour which led to the court order being granted on December 28, last year.

Police then took the unusual step of making his photograph public despite the fact he had not been jailed.

However, just 15 days later, McVey was up to his old tricks.

This time he has been fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and his order remains in place.

Sergeant Matt Duffield said after the case: "The Criminal Behaviour Order is there to make sure that the residents of Swadlincote are not exposed to the anti-social behaviour that Mark McVey has committed in the past.

"The fact that we can now deal with this type of behaviour in a short space of time is welcome.

"The hope is that overtime the order will help McVey change his behaviour. However, if he does not then the order gives the courts the option of dealing with him in a number ways – including a custodial sentence.

"I would urge anyone who sees McVey in the areas outlined in the CBO [order] to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on the non-emergency 101 number and detail what has occurred."

Derbyshire Police and the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership previously said teams had made numerous attempts to help McVey, but to no avail.

At the original hearing, the partnership group and the police applied to the court for the Criminal Behaviour Order to be imposed in a bid to put restrictions on McVey's behaviour.

The order prohibits him from causing harassment, alarm or distress towards residents, prevents him consuming or carrying alcohol in public areas or entering any retail or business premise within Swadlincote town centre other than a pharmacy or chemist for collecting medication.

It is also states that McVey must leave any public place within Swadlincote town centre when requested to do so by a police officer or a PCSO, or an officer authorised by the council.

The court had heard McVey breached his Community Protection Notices handed to him by the police.

Here's what Mark McVey is now banned from doing under the Community Behaviour Order:

1. Causing a nuisance, harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of his household anywhere in South Derbyshire.



2. Using any abusive or intimidating word and gesture towards any individual anywhere in South Derbyshire.



3. Entering any retail or business premises within Swadlincote town centre other than a pharmacy for the purposes of collecting medication or if employed at one of the premises.



4. Remaining in any premises or public building in South Derbyshire if asked to leave by staff.



5. Asking other individuals to purchase alcohol for him from any retail premise within Swadlincote town centre.



6. Carrying or consuming alcohol in any publicly accessable place within the area of Swadlincote town centre.



7. Failing to leave any publicly access place within the area of Swadlincote town centre public space protection order when requested to do so by an authorised officer for the purpose of enforcing the Swadlincote Town Centre public space protection order.