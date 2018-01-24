The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 32-year-old man has been charged with arson and endangering the lives of others.

Gavin Rogers, of no fixed address, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after being charged with arson at a home in Newhall.

He is accused of setting fire to a chair intending to destroy or damage that chair and endanger his life and that of two other people. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

The alleged incident took place at an address in Yew Tree Road, Newhall, on January 14.

He is next due to attend Derby Crown Court on February 13 where he is expected to enter a plea.

Rogers has been remanded into custody until then.