A 52-year-old man has been charged after £10,000 worth of silver was allegedly stolen from a house at Alrewas.

Leigh Muden appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court, charged with entering as a trespasser a home in Dark Lane, Alrewas, and stealing items of silver worth £10,716.80, on January 28.

Munden, of Gisbourne Court, Evington, Leicester, is next due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on April 20 and has been remanded into custody.