A 37-year-old man accused of robbing a petrol station and allegedly disguising a crowbar as a firearm has appeared in court.
Darren Morris, 37, from Birmingham, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
He has been charged with attempting to rob a petrol station in Derby Road, Egginton, of money on January 19.
He is also charged with robbing a petrol station, in Etwall Road, Willington, of cash and cigarettes worth £544.54, on January 19.
Morris is also charged with possession of a firearm, namely a crowbar disguised as a firearm, for use in connection with robbery.
He is due to attend Derby Crown Court on April 13 and has been remanded into custody.