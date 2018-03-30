The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 37-year-old man accused of robbing a petrol station and allegedly disguising a crowbar as a firearm has appeared in court.

Darren Morris, 37, from Birmingham, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

He has been charged with attempting to rob a petrol station in Derby Road, Egginton, of money on January 19.

He is also charged with robbing a petrol station, in Etwall Road, Willington, of cash and cigarettes worth £544.54, on January 19.

Morris is also charged with possession of a firearm, namely a crowbar disguised as a firearm, for use in connection with robbery.

He is due to attend Derby Crown Court on April 13 and has been remanded into custody.