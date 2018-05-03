The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of a knife while allegedly robbing a man of cash.

Henry Parkhurst, of Metcalfe Close, Burton, has appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre after he was charged with three offences. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

He has been charged with trespassing into a home in Temple Close, Burton, intending to steal with a knife, on April 10.

He is also charged with attempting to rob a man of money, and of of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour against two men in Market Bosworth on April 12.

Parkhurst is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on May 11, for the case to proceed.

He has been remanded into custody until that date.