The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man has been charged with stealing a £39,000 Ford Mustang from a driveway in Branston.

Duncan Lewis is accused of entering a home in Harwood Avenue, Branston, on March 15 and stealing the vehicle from the driveway.

Lewis, of Packington Avenue, Birmingham, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court and is charged with entering a home as a trespasser and stealing the car.

He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Lewis is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on April 27 to enter a plea. He has been remanded in custody.