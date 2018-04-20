A 21-year-old man has been charged with stealing a £39,000 Ford Mustang from a driveway in Branston.
Duncan Lewis is accused of entering a home in Harwood Avenue, Branston, on March 15 and stealing the vehicle from the driveway.
Lewis, of Packington Avenue, Birmingham, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court and is charged with entering a home as a trespasser and stealing the car.
He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.
Lewis is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on April 27 to enter a plea. He has been remanded in custody.