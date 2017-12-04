Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been fined after he admitted damaging a laptop and a door. Martin Johnson, 26, of Chartly Road, Stenson Fields, Derby, admitted intentionally causing £70 worth of damage to a door belonging to a man at an address in Willington, between October 1 and 19.

He also admitted intentionally causing £200 worth of damage to a laptop belonging to a woman at an address in Willington, on November 18. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, at an address in Willington, on November 18.

He has been fined £160 and ordered to pay £270 compensation, £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Drink driving

A teenager has admitted drink driving. Shane Tompkinson, 19, of Orwell Road, Hilton, admitted driving a Ford Focus near Burton Library, on November 3, with 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £333 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £33 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Specimen of breath

A man has admitted failing to provide a breath specimen. Catalin Hategan, 27, of Grange Street, Burton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in Burton on October 17.

He has been fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs. He was banned from driving for 15 months.

Speeding driver

A woman has admitted speeding. Patricia Elliott-Martin, 50, of Galley Hill Road, Swanscombe, Kent, admitted driving a Ford in Hillside Road, Linton, on February 26, while exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 41mph.

She has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her driving licence was endorsed with four points.

Mobile phone thief

A man has admitted theft. Iosif Tudor, 21, of Bankdale Road, Birmingham, admitted stealing a mobile phone belonging to a man in Burton on October 14.

He has been jailed for 16 weeks because of his similar offences, targeting and planning of thefts. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.