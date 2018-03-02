The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 22-year-old man has denied causing the death of a man travelling in car which crashed in Overseal.

Alex Smith is to stand trial following the death of Sam McNeil, from Branston, who was killed after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed while travelling along the A444 in Burton Road.

Smith, of Ferry Street, Stapenhill, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he has denied causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr McNeil, 21, died when he was travelling in Vauxhall Corsa that was said, by Derbyshire Police, to have rolled several times before ending up in a garden.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and air ambulance staff following the incident at 11.20pm, on Friday, December 16, 2016, but they were unable to save him.

Smith is due to appear at Derby Crown Court to stand trial on March 12.