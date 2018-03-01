The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 32-year-old man has denied endangering the lives of others in an alleged arson attack at a house.

Gavin Rogers, of no fixed address, has appeared at Derby Crown Court via a video link to enter his plea after he was charged with arson at a home in Newhall.

He is charged with allegedly setting fire to a chair intending to destroy or damage that chair and endangering his life and that of two other people.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at an address in Yew Tree Road, Newhall, on January 14.

He has previously appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

He is due to stand trial on the week commencing June 9.

Rogers has been remanded in custody until then.