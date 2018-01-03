The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man is in hospital after a tree fell on his van in Rosliston during Storm Eleanor winds.

The motorist suffered minor injuries when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a tree in Rosliston Road at about 11.40am.

The tree hit the back of the van, which meant the driver escaped serious injury.

A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One patient with minor injuries made their own way to hospital."

Officers from Derbyshire police closed the road, as the tree blocked the entire road, bringing cars to a halt.

A force spokesman said: "The driver has been taken to hospital.

"Local people were working to move the tree, but then realised it was too big to move by themselves."

The road was cleared by 1.50pm.

Bosses at the company that owns the van, CES UK, have said that the man involved in the incident was "okay", and they were unable to make any further comment. The firm is a national one and has a base on the Centrum 100 business Park.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Midlands, with high winds expected to continue until 7pm this evening due to Storm Eleanor, which has caused major problems elsewhere in the UK.

In an earlier incident, a tree came down in the winds in Station Road, Barton, leaving the road partially blocked.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 11.35am this morning that a tree had fallen down between Burton and Catton Hall.

"The road was partially blocked but has now been cleared. A local farmer in a JCB came down to the scene and cut the tree down and removed it from the scene."

No-one was injured in the incident in Barton.

Elsewhere, thousands of homes across the UK were left without power because of debris caused by Storm Eleanor.

A spokesman from Western Power Distribution said: "We have successfully restored power to more than 21,000 customers across the region that have been affected by Storm Eleanor.

"Incidents from today were worked on and restorations were completed at around midday."