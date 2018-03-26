Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Horninglow man who interfered with three cars in one day has avoided an immediate jail sentence

Wesley Beard, 32, of Shakespeare Road, Horninglow, appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court to admit a long list of offences.

He admitted smashing a car window and stealing Reebok sunglasses worth £30 from Burton on November 18. He also admitted stealing a woolly hat worth £5 on February 16. He also admitted interfering with a Ford Transit van, a Jaguar, and a Mazda in Burton on March 3.

He admitted stealing property from a male in Burton on March 3.



He has been made the subject of a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £455 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

Other people to be dealt with in court:

Scott Edwards, 37, of Blakeholme Court, Burton, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements by failing to report on December 6 and January 17. He was jailed for 14 days.

Nathan Haskett, 20, of Goodman Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a male in Burton on January 19 and admitted assaulting a male in Burton on February 3. He was made the subject of a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to complete 60 hours unpaid work.

Christopher Osborn , 33, of Church Lane, Fradley, admitted driving a Ford Fiesta in Lichfield, on February 15, with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £135 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 22 months.

Mitesh Parmar, 33, of Springdale Road, Thurmaston, Leicester, admitted driving a Mercedes on the A38 at Burton on July 13, exceeding the 70mph limit by driving at 104mph. He was fined £510 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £51 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.