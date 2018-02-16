Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man has been jailed after making threats through "grossly offensive" text messages.

Reece Birch, 21, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court and admitted assaulting a female in Midway, on January 31. He also admitted damaging a wall and furniture belonging to another female. He also admitted sending grossly offensive text messages said to be obscene, indecent or menacing.



He has been jailed for nine weeks because the offence involved threats to vulnerable victims. He was ordered to abide by a restraining order. He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Latest criminals to appear in court

Spencer Bloomfield, 31, of Newton Road, Burton, admitted driving an Audi in Willington Road, Repton, on January 14, with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 20 months.

Joe Wilkinson, 29, of Repton Road, Hartshorne, admitted driving a Volkswagen in Moira Road, Woodville, on January 13, with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence

He has been fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for three years.

Martin Bamford, 32, of Aylsham Road, Norwich, admitted damaging a £100 window at an address in Smallthorn Place, Woodville, belonging to Derbyshire County Council on January 1. He also admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty in the custody suite at Derby Police Station. He also admitted failing to provide a breath specimen.

He has been jailed for 20 weeks because there was no alternative to custody, it was a serious domestic violence matter, his record of offences, with drink involved. He has been banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to abide by a restraining order.