A man has been reported walking on the carriageway of the A38 near Branston.

Staffordshire police have warned that its officers are currently slowing down traffic travelling in both directions of the A38 at Branston as a result.

The force tweeted the warning to motorists and said: "Please be aware traffic is currently being slowed down on both carriageways of A38 at Branston while officers deal with reports of a male walking in the carriageway. Thank you for your patience."

It follows a three-car collision between Alrewas and Lichfield on the northbound carriageway. One man was taken to Burton's Queen's Hospital with leg and back injuries. That lane has now reopened.

We are awaiting more information from the police.