A man has been taken to hospital he became trapped underneath a car in Woodville.

Emergency services were called to Box Close at 3.47pm on Tuesday afternoon, after a caller reported someone had been trapped under a vehicle and needed assistance.

Firefighters from Swadlincote were on the scene and worked to rescue the man before passing him over to paramedics so he could be treated for his injuries.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "Teams from Swadlincote released one adult man from underneath a vehicle on Box Close, Woodville. They rendered first aid to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service and the man was then left in the care of paramedics."

East Midlands Ambulance Service says the man has been taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham where he continues to be treated.

A spokesman said: "A caller reported that someone was trapped under a vehicle. Our ambulance crew was on the scene within minutes and took the patient to Queens Medical Centre."

The man's condition or injuries are not currently known.