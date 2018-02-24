The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man had to be freed from a car after an accident near Measham.

Firefighters worked through the night to attend to the man, after his vehicle left the road and went into undergrowth, leaving him trapped.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the A42 between junctions 12 and 11, near Measham, just after 11.30pm on Friday, February 23.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a call at 11.34pm to reports that one vehicle had been involved in a collision. The vehicle had left carriageway and was stuck in the undergrowth leaving one person trapped.

"Crews from Ashby and Tamworth cleared the undergrowth so that the man could be freed.

"He was freed from the vehicle at around 1.20am and was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham."

The seriousness of the man's injuries is not known.