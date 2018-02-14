Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 40-year-old man caught parking on double yellow lines launched a tirade of abuse at the parking warden who fined him.

The actions of Jamie Burton led to a warning from council bosses that the abuse of its enforcement officers will not be tolerated.

Burton, of Chapel Street, Oakthorpe, was made the subject of a 12-month community order after he subjected a North West Leicestershire District Council enforcement officer to the outburst in Measham.

Burton appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour intending to and causing harassment, alarm or distress. His community order includes treatment for alcohol abuse for a period of six months.

The abuse came after the officer issued a penalty charge notice to Burton when he parked on double yellow lines in Chapel Street, Measham, on July 12, last year.

The Burton Mail's sister title the Loughborough Echo reported that council was using this case to highlight its zero tolerance approach to the physical or verbal abuse of its officers. Body cameras are worn by all enforcement officers, and footage can be used as evidence in court where required.

All penalty charge notices can be challenged by drivers who feel aggrieved through the correct channels, said a council spokesman.

Councillor Alison Smith, the council's deputy leader, said: "Our enforcement officers perform an important duty and in no way deserve abuse while at work. We're pleased that this sentence reflects this.

"Those that try to dodge parking fees or park illegally do so at the cost of the taxpayer, and often inconvenience other road users and pedestrians or even put them in danger. Our officers do a good job of reducing the impacts of this.

"If a penalty charge is thought to be unjust there is an appeals route that can be followed."