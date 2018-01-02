Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 31-year-old man landed himself with a hefty fine after failing to pay two train fares.

The man who dodged two train fares has been fined £880 by Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

He did not attend court but it was proved in his absence that Mohamed El-Taher, 31, of Goodman Street, Burton, travelled on a train between Burton and Nottingham without paying his £15.60 fare on April 14. It was also proved in his absence that he travelled on a train between Burton and Derby without paying his £15 fare on April 26.

He has been fined £880 and ordered to pay £30.60 compensation, £130 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge by magistrates.

Other cases dealt with by the court recently included:

Attacked a woman

Cameron Mackenzie, 20, of Oak Close, Castle Gresley, admitted assaulting a female in Croydon, on October 11.

He also admitted assaulting the same female in Beddington, on October 11 and assaulting the same female in Oak Close, Castle Gresley, on November 1. He also pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by contacting another female in Lichfield on August 2.

He was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months because magistrates felt he had used significant violence over a prolonged period. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation and £200 court costs. He has also been made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the first victim.

Stole a wallet

Kaine Brough, 36, of Berwick Avenue, Chaddesden, admitted stealing a black leather wallet, a Halifax bank card, a driving licence, a Zippo lighter and a gold Sekonda watch, totally valued at £180 in Edgecote Drive, Newhall, on July 21.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order including 100 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £180 compensation, £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Meat thief

Charlotte Johnson, 22, of High Street, Newhall, admitted stealing meat worth £19.50 from Sainsbury’s, in Swadlincote, on October 9. She also admitted stealing gift sets worth £200 from Boots in Swadlincote on October 10.

She has been made the subject of a two-year conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £219.50 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.