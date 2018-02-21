Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton brewery worker who weighed 20 stone man got on his bike in a determined bid to lose weight - and is now urging others to do the same to boost their self-esteem.

Will Fisher saw his weight balloon to 20 stone by his late 20s, and realised he had to slim down drastically. Now aged 31 and three stone lighter, his efforts have seen him chosen as a brand ambassador for cycling gear firm Fat Lad at the Back.

In 2015, Will Fisher turned to his bike after finding himself too overweight to run, and undertook a charity ride from Burton to North Wales to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Will, from Glebe Close, Coton-in-the-Elms, has since lost three stones and aims to carry on cycling in a bid to further reduce his weight.

Now Will, who works for Molson Coors brewery in Burton, wants to help other people either in the same situation as him, or who want to improve their mental health by getting out in the open and meeting new people.

Will has been chosen as a 'Flampion' brand ambassador for Yorkshire-based Fat Lad at the Back, in a bid to get people in and around the area cycling.

Will said: "I want to help others to discover cycling as a means of losing weight and share my story so far to help inspire others. The hardest part of cycling at 20-plus stone is the mental challenge, which I believe I can help others overcome."

The social rides are free to join and are designed to encourage shy cyclists to get out into the fresh air and take part with other like-minded people.

The social rides do not focus on times or distance, but purely on getting out and having a go.

Will said a lot of people had reservations about whether or not they would be good enough and if they were able to keep up with the rest of the group. He said riders stuck to the speed of the slowest, meaning nobody would be left behind or deemed a burden to the rest of the group.

He said: "A lot of people who take part in these rides are wanting to do it to improve their mental health. It's a good way to get out of the house and meeting new people, which can do more good than people realise.

"It's also a great way to lose weight, but a lot of riders are thinner than me, so I think a lot are using it for their mental wellbeing."

Will held his first ambassador's cycling session on Monday, February 5, but it did not quite go according to plan.

He said: "It was cold and wet, so not the best start! The weather meant there were six people who said they wouldn't be able to make it, and two people turned up to get involved.

"However, one of the women had come all the way from Newark. She travelled an hour and a half for our bike ride. That's exactly what we want, to see people overcoming their worries about cycling and join in the group."

The sessions are run by Fat Lad at the Back, a group which works to support people who are overweight by encouraging them to take bike rides and lose weight while having fun.

Riders will also get the chance to get advice on issues such as cycling techniques or the best way to tackle a hill, either up or down.