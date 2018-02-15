The video will start in 8 Cancel

An "infectious" Anglo-Latin party band will be the star turns at a hotly-anticipated weekend of quality music and ale.

The next Marchington Melee weekender will see a host of acts take to the stage in a marquee at the Dog and Partridge, in Church Lane.

A range of tasty guest beers will also be on offer at the festival, which runs from Friday, March 2 to Sunday, March 4.

Headlining the Saturday night will be the Swanvesta Social Club, who have their own lively take on legendary Cuban band the Bueno Vista Social Club.

Dog and Partridge landlord Paul Needham said: "This is possibly the only beer festival we will be doing in 2018, so it's got to be a good one so we have pulled out all the stops.

"The Swanvesta Social Club will provide just the tonic after the post-Christmas doldrums. Expect to be jumping around and having a boogie to this lot."

The band's management said: "The nine-piece Swanvesta Social Club blend Anglo-Latin percussion and melodic patterns to create a unique party sound.

"They mix Cuban folk songs, classic pop songs and originals in a vibrant, exciting way.

"The line-up features horns, flute and guitars, with up to four percussionists and the live show is irresistible.

"Highly entertaining, funny, serious, folky, rocky, funky, punky - their show embraces all ages and tastes.

"They have performed across the UK at events including The Acoustic Festival of Britain, The Exmoor Festival, Rhythms of The World, Harlequin Fayre, Leamington Peace Festival, Rickmansworth Canal Festival, Lechlade and Wilkestock.

"Artists they have worked with include Kim Wilde, Dodgy, Midge Ure, Fairport Convention and the Proclaimers.

"Their albums, The Inauthentic Sound of Cuba and Live from the Latin Quarter, are available through iTunes, Amazon and other good outlets."

Supporting the band will be singer-songwriter Richard Castle, who is bringing out a new album in April, and multi-instrumentalist Dave Blant.

Playing on the Friday night will be guitar and vocal trio Flynt, Moore and Byrne, supported by covers act Acoustica.

Family acoustic duo the Herron Brothers will play in the pub on the Sunday from around 5pm.