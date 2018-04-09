Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An intrepid father-of-four whose son underwent a bone-marrow transplant to fight leukaemia is to free-fall 15,000 feet as part of a daring world-record attempt.

Mark Disney, from Church Gresley, is hoping to break the record for the largest number of skydivers to free-fall in 24 hours - and wants to raise thousands of pounds for charity Clic Sargent to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

The 36-year-old will be travelling to Dunkeswell, near Exeter, in July in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people skydiving from one base in 24 hours.

In 2014 Dunkeswell chalked up the record for the most tandem parachute jumps in 24 hours from 15,000ft but a group in America later smashed it, with 403 skydivers. Now, the centre is hoping to steal back the record with 450.

In 2012, Mark’s son, Aston, now 12, underwent a bone marrow transplant to treat aggressive leukaemia at the age of just six. The bone marrow had been donated by his 15-year-old brother Dane, then aged only 10.

Now, six years later, their father has already raised thousands of pounds for charity, in particular ward 38 at Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

He was named Dad of the Year at the 2015 Burton Mail Community Champions awards night while Dane and Aston also were also recognised at the Burton Mail's Children of Courage awards in 2014.

Mark, who is also father to Riley and Dylan, said: “Since his transplant it has gone very well. Aston is going from strength to strength and goes back to the hospital for checkups just once a year.

“Dane is fine. He was sore to begin with but it is like blood donation, the bone marrow came back which isn’t well known.

“I do a lot of fund-raising, mainly extreme stuff. I have never done a skydive before as I thought I was too heavy but I have now lost about three stone and it is something different so I signed up for it when I noticed there was this world-record attempt.”

“I am hoping to raise money for Clic Sargent as it is close to my heart.”

The skydive will take place on July 25 and donations can be made to Mark’s cause by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdisney