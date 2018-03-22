Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former soldier who put his life on the line has spoken of his nightmare battle with post traumatic stress disorder after being injured twice while working as a private bodyguard in Afghanistan.

Mark Inman, from Swadlincote, now 42, developed post traumatic stress and at one point even contemplated suicide due to his experiences.

He worked for a private firm in the Afghan capital of Kabul at the British Embassy for three years after leaving the Army. Bomb attacks were all too common in the powder-keg capital, he said.

The horrors he saw while there went on to haunt him, including witnessing suicide bombers. He was also injured twice, including in a roadside bomb attack.

The ones which have troubled him the most were being involved in a road-side bomb attack in which he damaged his shoulder. He was also caught up in drive-by shooting where he was shot in the stomach.

Mark says a couple of operations fixed the physical damage but he lost his job as a result and was left looking to a different future back in the UK.

He started with the signs of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) immediately after returning home from Afghanistan in 2008 and within six months he had split up with his first wife.

This saw him facing a huge battle as his life was spiralling out of control, he said.

(Image: Mark Inman)

Things started to look up when he got married four years ago and he had a son with his new wife Donna. But he was still being plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the horrors he had seen. At one point he even found himself contemplating suicide.

The father-of-two said: "I was working for the NHS and was really struggling with tiredness. I did not tell many people about my PTSD apart from my line manager and people I was close to.

(Image: Mark Inman)

"After I got diagnosed with PTSD, I was put on medication but that did not help so I had help from Combat Stress. The charity helps former servicemen and women deal with issues like trauma, anxiety, depression and PTSD, helped me with a counsellor coming to my home; the majority of the help came from them.

"I think people are frightened of coming forward about PTSD. I am not completely over it as I still have a way to go but I am managing it really well and I want people to see that you can still have a good life to live.

"Some people are frightened to get help for PTSD. I was frightened as I wanted a career in different things and mental illness would not always of helped with that.

"People who have been in the Army are very active and are frightened as they do not want their career to end. I had no choice about getting help as I had four days with no sleep.

(Image: Mark Inman)

"At the time I wanted to go into the fire brigade but I knew that mental illness would affect me somewhere down the line. The majority of terrible things I saw were while I was in Afghanistan. Two suicide bombers came up to me while I was in a vehicle. I also saw fire fights, where both sides are shooting at each other, as well."

Mr Inman says he will always be recovering from PTSD but has found a way to manage it and is no longer on medication. There are certain times of year which he finds harder than others, he says. Bonfire Night is bad due to the load bangs and, Remembrance Day and Armistice Day, which serve to bring back memories of his time in Kabul.

Before heading out to Afghanistan, Mr Inman served with the Staffordshire Regiment for 10 years, leaving on 2005, where he served in Hong Kong, Kenya, Northern Ireland, in Belfast around 12 times and Canada. He also help train officers at Catterick Garrison.

Now he is hoping to share his battle with PTSD and his "colourful military career" in his autobiography entitled Squad Average, which he hopes to release in summer after finished writing it. He hopes it will inspire others going through PTSD. He also wants it to eventually help his two children learn more about his life. He has another child from his first marriage.

Mr Inman said: "Writing the book is not about the money, the main reason is to pass on to my children so they know the sort of life that I have lived. It also explains about PTSD and how I managed to cope with it which I hope will inspire others and get the message out there.

"I decided to write an autobiography going into my colourful military career and my life as a private contractor. I talk openly about my struggle with PTSD and how I personally dealt with the demon and have in my words beaten it. The purpose of the book was to help other sufferers military or not. Show them that with desire, grit and determination and the correct help that you can recover and live a full life."

(Image: Mark Inman)

Once the book has been published he hopes to donate some of the royalties to Combat Stress as a thank you for all of the help he received and to help the charity continue to help others in the same situation.

Mr Inman said: "I decided to write a book about my experiences but didn't tell anyone I was doing it. Just before Christmas I finished it and sent it to publishers. I had a few responses but the Book Guild has said they will part fund publishing the initial 500 copies. This is very rare that they do this. They are putting up £3,000 and I need to raise £2,000.

"My parents wanted to help out and now I need to raise £800. I did go to some charities to see if they could help part-fund the book with the understanding I would use their logos for the book. They said they would like to help but their money is going to treatment. I did think that my dream was going to die.

"My good wife has now set up a Just Giving page in order to raise the remaining money. Within hours family and friends donated £170. I intend to donate a generous amount of royalties earned to Combat Stress."

Mr Inman has now worked as a dietetic physical activity practitioner working with weight loss and exercise programmes for the last 10 years. He is based at Hill Street Health and Wellbeing Centre, in Stapenhill, but works all across Staffordshire.

Anyone who has help Mr Inman reach his total so he can get his book published can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/donna-inman

What is post traumatic stress disorder?

Post traumatic stress disorder is an anxiety disorder which is caused by very stressful, frightening or distressing events.

Someone with the disorder can often relive the traumatic event through nightmares and flashbacks which can lead to feelings of isolation, irritability and guilty, according to NHS Choices.

This may have problems sleeping and find concentrating difficult. Causes of post traumatic stress disorder can include military combat, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, being held hostage, serious road accidents, violent assaults, witnessing violent deaths and witnessing violent deaths.

Symptoms can develop immediately after someone experiences a disturbing event or it can occur weeks, months or even years later.

How to get help for various organisations

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you're feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Combat Stress helps serving or those who have served in UK Armed Forces with a 24-hour helpline to talk about mental health. They can be called on 0800 1381619, text 07537 404719 or email helpline@combatstress.org.uk

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn't have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. http://www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. http://studentsagainstdepression.org/

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. www.Bullying.co.uk