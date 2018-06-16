Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former soldier from Swadlincote still battling with nightmares from his spell in Afghanistan - including witnessing suicide bombers and roadside bombs - has penned a book about his traumatic experiences.

Mark Inman is set to release 'Squad Average' on Sunday, October 28, talking about his personal experiences of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The 42-year-old, who developed post-traumatic stress and at one point even contemplated suicide due to his experiences while working as a private bodyguard in Afghanistan, is now preparing to share his story.

He worked for a private firm in the Afghan capital of Kabul at the British Embassy for three years after leaving the Army. Bomb attacks were all too common in the powder-keg capital, he said.

The horrors he saw while there went on to haunt him, including witnessing suicide bombers. He was also injured twice, including in a roadside bomb attack.

The experiences which troubled him the most were being involved in a road-side bomb attack in which he damaged his shoulder.

He was also caught up in a drive-by shooting where he was shot in the stomach.

Mark says a couple of operations fixed the physical damage but he lost his job as a result and was left looking to a different future back in the UK.

He started with the signs of PTSD immediately after returning home from Afghanistan in 2008 and within six months he had split up with his first wife.

This saw him facing a huge battle as his life was spiralling out of control, he said.

Things started to look up when he got married four years ago and he had a son with his new wife Donna.

However, he was still being plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the horrors he had seen. At one point he even found himself contemplating suicide.

Since first telling his story in the Burton Mail he was approached by a company based in Birmingham who employ 300 people to give a presentation about his experiences with PTSD, how he manages it and his book.

He has also been approached by the Burton Albion Community Trust who would like to work with him in the future.

Mr Inman said: "I am overwhelmed with how far this project has come since I first came to the Burton Mail asking for help.

"I very quickly raised the money needed to put my part of the funding in together with the publisher's The Book Guild's generous offer.

"I was only last week sent a copy of what the front cover looks like. I opened up the email with the attachment in with anticipation, and I had a smile from ear to ear.

"I can't believe that everything is starting to come together. I have received so much support from people, all wanting a copy.

"I have only just found out that it can be pre-ordered on Amazon with free UK shipping at the price of £9.99.

"The description of the book can also be found on Amazon. The description is very capturing and I find it hard to read without getting emotional.

"I have lived a full life and had so much adversity to deal with. I can now say I'm proud of myself that I never gave in.

"I continued to fight at all costs. I got knocked down so many times, that sometimes it felt hard to get up, but I had to. It's because I did, that has led me to be in this position today, truly blessed with life, a beautiful family and hope.

"I am honoured also to have been invited to deliver a presentation on my life, the book and PTSD to a large company based in Birmingham which employs 300 people.

"It will be an experience to deliver my story in front of such an audience.

"Burton Albion Community Trust have also made contact with me, and have asked me to be involved with them in the future.

"My ambition is taking place. My aim in writing Squad Average was to show and demonstrate that we do have the ability to take control of our lives and fight back when all seems lost.

"I wanted to deliver that message of hope and self-belief.

"Long-term I want to do as much as possible to help sufferers and others understand PTSD and show them that there is light at the end of the tunnel. We just need to believe it's there, look for it and most importantly fight for it."

Mark will be undertaking a signing of his book Squad Average at the King's Head, in Lichfield, the birthplace of the Staffordshire Regiment on Sunday, October 28 to coincide with the book launch.

He has also started doing lectures and presentations on his life story, his battle with PTSD and the book.

Anyone wanting to book one of Mark's talks can do so by emailing markcassiusinman@gmail.com. People seeking a copy of the book can pre-order it now.

What is post traumatic stress disorder?

Post traumatic stress disorder is an anxiety disorder which is caused by very stressful, frightening or distressing events.

Someone with the disorder can often relive the traumatic event through nightmares and flashbacks which can lead to feelings of isolation, irritability and guilt, according to NHS Choices.

They may have problems sleeping and find concentrating difficult.

Causes of post traumatic stress disorder can include military combat, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, being held hostage, serious road accidents, violent assaults, witnessing violent deaths.

Symptoms can develop immediately after someone experiences a disturbing event or it can occur weeks, months or even years later.

How to get help for various organisations

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you're feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Combat Stress helps serving personnel or those who have served in UK Armed Forces with a 24-hour helpline to talk about mental health. They can be called on 0800 1381619, text 07537 404719 or email helpline@combatstress.org.uk

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn't have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. studentsagainstdepression.org/

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. www.Bullying.co.uk