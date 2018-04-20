Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 500 old photographs unearthing the rich history of market garden families in South Derbyshire are to be displayed in a new exhibition of For the Love of Lettuce.

Following on from the popularity of Melbourne Festival’s exhibition of the same name in March, John and Laura Jackson, of Swarkestone Nursery, have invited the festival team to bring the exhibition to their garden centre for two weeks from April 9.

The venue is seen as very apt as their family business, Samuel Jackson Growers, was one of Melbourne's biggest market gardeners in the late 20th century.

For more than a century Melbourne was renowned for the high quality produce grown in the parish and at its peak there were more than 150 market gardens.

The exhibition showcases more than 500 old photographs, alongside memories of many of the old Melbourne market gardening families, collected by the Melbourne Festival team as part of their Heritage Lottery Funded project in 2017-18.

John Jackson, along with members of the team from Samuel Jackson Growers, was interviewed as part of the project and the photograph shows three generations of the Jackson family – John, his mother Doris and daughter Laura.

Although they are no longer market gardeners they now use the knowledge collected over generations to grow the vegetables, fruit and flowering plants sold at Swarkestone Nursery.

As well as collecting memories from the past the Melbourne Festival team has worked very closely with photographer Christopher Mear who has made regular visits to Heaths of Melbourne, F Jackson & Son and W Sharp & Sons to photograph Melbourne's last three market gardens and their produce.

A selection of these images looking to the present and the future of Melbourne’s market gardens will also be on show.

Melbourne Festival organiser Sharon Brown said: "The exhibition takes us full circle showing the past and the present and visitors can always eat vegetables from Sharps, one of the remaining market gardens, which are always used in the restaurant at the Swarkestone Nursery."

Further information on the project is available by emailing Sharon Brown on info@melbournefestival.co.uk or by calling 07765 819428.