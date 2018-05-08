The video will start in 8 Cancel

A team of fund-raising charity workers are set to complete a mammoth Rat Race in aid of a toddler who is battling cancer.

Marston's Brewery worker John Walsh, along with colleagues Paul Watson, Adam Morritt and Pete Gilbert, will be running the 20-mile race with 200 obstacles for the childhood cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

They group will be running in honour of Eylam Carruthers, whose family is close to team member Peter Gilbert.

Eylam, aged one, has undergone three rounds of chemotherapy as he fights Ewing Sarcoma, which is a rare cancer in the bone or soft tissue.

It is not the first time the group has taken on the Rat Race challenge, having already completed it last year for Marie Curie raising thousands of pounds for the cancer charity.

The group will run the course at Burghley, Stamford, on May 12 to raise awareness for CLIC Sargent and has already raised more than £700.

Donations can be made by visiting the website here.