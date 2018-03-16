Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Uttoxeter salon boss has showcased her amazing culinary talents - and enjoyed bantering with host Gregg Wallace - in front of millions on TV show MasterChef.

Paula Parkes' day job sees her run Francesco Group salon, in Trinity Square.

But in her spare time she loves nothing more than cooking - and the 49-year-old featured on the BBC show last night, Thursday, March 15.

Although she did not make it through the quarter-finals, her trip to the famous Masterchef kitchen in London was an "incredible experience."

She took part in the "invention round", where contestants get 10 minutes to raid a larder full of ingredients and make a dish on the spot.

Paula said she "definitely felt the pressure" of cooking restaurant-standard food with a time limit and a camera crew in tow.

Paula said: "Ten minutes sounds like a long time to gather ingredients, but it doesn't feel like it when you're being interviewed and competing with other contestants for the ingredients.

"They're not set out in a very logical way either - I was looking for onions and found some shallots, then spotted the onions on the other side of the room.

"And when the ingredients are gone, they're gone. I had to beg one of the other contestants to share their big block of Parmesan cheese with me.

"I had an idea before I went in that I was going to do risotto, but when I went into the larder, there was no risotto rice.

"I saw a big splodge of meat in there and decided to do meatballs and make my own tagliatelle and a Parmesan crisp."

Paula was full of praise for high-profile hosts Wallace and John Torode for the constructive way they criticised contestants.

But sadly the pair did not see fit to send Paula through to the next round.

Paula said: "John and Gregg said I'd played it too safe with my choice of dish, which was a bit disappointing because I thought I'd demonstrated my technical skill by making the pasta, which I was really happy with.

"If I'd have made it through the invention round, I was planning on making Thai fish cakes and Thai curry in the next round, which I think John in particular would have loved and would have seen me through to the quarter-finals.

"Gregg was fantastic and full of his usual banter. He even came up to me after the show and said how much he'd enjoyed bantering with me, which was a lovely touch.

"To be honest, I was a bit worried I'd call him 'Zippy', which is the affectionate nickname I have for him when I'm watching at home, by mistake. Thankfully, it didn't come out."

Paula has had a love of cooking since her childhood and lucky hubby Robert, 55, reaps the rewards.

She loves spice and her speciality is Thai food. Among her signature dishes are beef ribs with a balsamic and red wine glaze, and coconut shrimps with a mango chilli dipping sauce.

The Meir Park resident said: "I lost half a stone preparing for the competition and I think Robert put on a stone eating my food.

"My two siblings and I were army children and didn't have much growing up, so food was always an exciting thing for us.

"For me, it's all about seeing the pleasure people have when they're eating one of your dishes - it's a great feeling.

"I love big flavours and don't really do 'plain Jane' stuff. I love garlic, chilli and coriander."

The gruelling process of getting to the MasterChef kitchen

Paula had to fill out a rigorous application form, before undergoing three hour-long phone interviews testing her on her culinary knowledge.

She was selected to travel to Manchester to showcase her food to a panel of judges.

Her lamb tagine with homemade flatbread and harissa cous-cous went down a treat.

She was also put through her paces in front of a camera to ensure she could cope with the pressure and be an entertaining contestant.

And after her selection, Paula had to keep it a secret right up to just before the show.

She was inundated with messages from shocked pals who saw her on the show unexpectedly.

She said: "I had to keep it a secret right up until just before the show, so I've had loads of people messaging me today saying they were shocked when they turned on the TV and saw me on there.

"Even though I didn't get through, I feel really, really lucky to have had this amazing experience."

Paula is now awaiting delivery of her MasterChef apron, which she will be allowed to keep as a souvenir.