A 28-year-old woman has been banned from driving for nearly four years after she was caught over the alcohol limit while at the wheel.

Matsiliso Mlambo, 28, of Masefield Crescent, Burton, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit the drink-drive charge.

She was caught driving a Fiat Punto in Victoria Crescent, Burton, on February 15, with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge and has been banned from driving for 46 months.

Latest criminals to appear in court

Shwan Rashid , 35, of Horninglow Road, Burton.

Admitted assaulting a female in Burton on September 24.

Made the subject of a six-month conditional discharge.

Ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Macaulay Ward , 22, of Main Street, Newhall.

Admitted assaulting a male in Burton on August 28.

Made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge.

Ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Iga Muszanska , 25, of Patch Close, Burton,

Admitted assaulting a male in Burton on February 15.

Fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Trevor Pegg , 57, of Sturston, Ashbourne.

Admitted damaging a custody desk worth £350 belonging to Derbyshire Police, on February 23.

Also admitted driving a vehicle in The Green, Findern, on February 23, with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ordered to pay £350 compensation.

Banned from driving for 24 months.