Burger lovers and French fries fanatics in Burton and East Staffordshire are rejoicing as fast food chain McDonald's has finally answered the question 'why no mayonnaise?'

The chain, which has restaurants in Burton town centre, at Centrum East Retail Park and in Derby Road, all in Burton, plus at Uttoxeter Rd, Kingstone, Uttoxeter, is a regular hotspot for a quick bite to eat in our busy lives.

After selecting the iconic Big Mac, or wolfing down four fries in one mouthful, there is one popular condiment that is rarely asked about – mayonnaise.

With ketchup, BBQ sauce and a variety of other sauces seemingly on tap, for years customers have been confused about the lack of the egg-based accompaniment.

Fashion magazine, Cosmopolitan asked the food giant for the reason behind the lack of the sauce.

To which McDonald's responded, claiming that there is not enough "demand" for the dressing at its United Kingdom based restuarents.

A spokesman from McDonald's said: "What we offer in our restaurants is based on customer demand.

"We don't currently have any plans for mayonnaise to be made available."