The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who spent his life working in the mines has died due to his profession, an inquest has determined.

Miner Derek Briddon, 82, died at Burton's Queen's Hospital on January 31, from heart and lung disease. He was living with his wife at Dysons Close in Measham when he died.

His inquest was held at Burton Town Hall which heard from coroner's officer, Stephen Finney about Mr Briddon's life and how he died.

Mr Finney told the hearing: "Mr Briddon was an ex-smoker, but he did quit around 20 or 30 years ago. He also worked as a coal miner for 30 years and spent a number of years working in Denby [in Derbyshire].

"Derek spent most of his working life working underground and after he took early retirement when he was 51, he contracted various health problems.

"In 1993, when he was 58, he was diagnosed with bronchitis and his health started to go downhill.

"He was in and out of various hospitals including Queen's Hospital [in Burton] and Glenfield."

South Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh said none of Mr Briddon's family were able to attend the inquest, but had provided him with useful information to carry out the hearing.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He said: "I have been told that Mr Briddon was 82 when he died. His working life saw him spend 35 years in the coal mining industry. He worked underground and was a smoker for a number of years.

"I believe his profession meant he was breathing in a lot of coal dust when he was at work and he developed heart disease and pneumoconiosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as a result of his job.

"I am certain that working in the mines caused his death, and so I rule this a work-related death."