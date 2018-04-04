Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two tiny new arrivals are finding their way in the world as they make themselves at home at Twycross Zoo.

A Pygmy marmoset, the world's smallest species of monkey, has given birth to two bouncing baby boys at the popular visitor attraction.

And the new arrivals are tiny, smaller than a pencil and weighing less than 15g. They are expected to grow up to six inches in length.

The month-old mini marmosets were born at the award-winning conservation charity to mother, PJ and father, Februari, on February 11, and are wowing vistitors.

Pygmy marmosets are said to be New World monkeys, a term describing monkeys from South and Central America. They are the smallest monkey at just 13cm long and newborn infants are only the size of the head of a toothbrush.

(Image: Twycross Zoo)

Their fur is a mixture of grey, black and orangey colours and like all marmosets and tamarins they have claws instead of nails, except on the big toe, which helps them to grip onto bark when climbing trees.

Pygmy marmosets are a very vocal species with up to 15 different calls. They communicate with other group members through facial expressions, posture and a high-pitched trilling call.

According to Twycross Zoo, they live in family groups of between five and nine individuals with one male, a female and their offspring. Only one female will breed in the group producing twins twice a year and the infants are cared for by everyone in the group.

It is the males who will carry the infants, returning them to the female for nursing. The infants are totally dependent on their parents for the first two weeks and are weaned fully at three months old.

Marmosets have special teeth to allow them to gouge holes into trees for tree sap as this is the main part of their diet. Some tamarin species will form close associations with pygmy marmosets for access to the tree sap holes and they will also eat insects and fruit.

The biggest threat to pygmy marmosets is the pet trade.

Twycross Zoo is home to more than 500 animals of 130 different species from all around the world.

It is open from 10am to 6pm during the Easter holidays and more information is available by visiting twycrosszoo.org or calling 0844 474 1777.