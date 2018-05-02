The video will start in 8 Cancel

A South Derbyshire rugby club has received thousands of pounds in a donation from a national housebuilding firm.

Crest Nicholson has invested £5,000 into Melbourne Rugby Football Club to pay for a new electronic scoreboard along with other club facilities.

The club, which plays its home games at Cockshut Lane, attracts around 150 players to regular coaching sessions aged from six to 18.

Described as a 'much-loved part of the community,' the rugby club was founded in 1982.

Sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, Amanda Benjamin said: "It's a privilege to support Melbourne RFC and we're looking forward to seeing the players add many points onto the new scoreboard.

"As a responsible housebuilder, we recognise the importance of supporting organisations such as Melbourne RFC and we're committed to supporting the local communities where we build and work."

Manager at Melbourne RFC, Peter Ilott said: "Crest Nicholson’s generous sponsorship has helped us purchase a brand-new electronic scoreboard.

"For a local company to invest its money into our club really means a lot from everyone involved within Melbourne RFC. We're thrilled to have Crest Nicholson’s support on this and we look forward to working with them in the future."