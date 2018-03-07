Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £200,000 is to be pumped into a South Derbyshire market town as part of a new housing development of 34 homes.

Housing developer Miller Homes Midlands is investing £274,500 into Melbourne as part of the Victoria Gardens development in Jawbone Lane.

Ahead of the launch of the development in July, the housebuilder’s contribution will be used to support a range of community projects, including improvements to several local schools.

A condition imposed on the developers as part of the planning permission is to provide cash and services for the community affected by the development.

As part of its funding, contributions will go towards Chellaston Academy’s secondary school and post-16, with more than £100,000 being invested into the academy’s growth. A further £80,000 will go towards facilities at Melbourne Infant School and Melbourne Junior School.

Additionally, Miller Homes is supporting the popular Kings Newton Bowls Club with a grant of £14,244, with £25,612 going towards Melbourne Sports Park. Also, Melbourne and Chellaston Medical Practice will benefit from a £13,000 injection of funds.

Edinburgh-based Miller Homes Midlands will also support Whistlewood Common, a multi-purpose event space for workshops and educational sessions for the community. A grant of £18,765 has also been made to increase the number of activities held there.

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, explained the vital role investment plays for local communities.

He said: "We are incredibly proud to be investing in such a beautiful area, supporting its current growth and therefore ensuring Melbourne continues to be an enjoyable place to live for families in the future. We believe these developments will help bring the townspeople together, giving its residents a great sense of pride in their community."

The new development will comprise of 34 energy-efficient three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Mr Parsons added: "The development is already in high demand, as the location is an ideal setting for busy, growing families. I would encourage all prospective homeowners to register their interest quickly to avoid missing out on their dream new home in the area."