Mental health is being brought into the spotlight by a supermarket giant as it continues to raise awareness.

Central England Co-operative, which has stores across Burton and Swadlincote, is raising awareness about mental health problems by supporting Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from Monday to Friday, May 14 to 18.

Bosses said it comes after a special report uncovered vital statistics that showcase the strides the Co-op has made since it signed the Time to Change Employer Pledge last year to break the silence around mental health.

The report includes a range of highlights from the past 12 months including:

More than 600 staff having attended mental health first aid training courses, dementia friendly awareness sessions and mindfulness workshops;

Bosses have created 100 mental health and wellbeing champions who offer support by signposting workers' resources and help regarding mental health;

The Co-op has launched a staff assistance programme, which is a 24-hour, seven day a week, confidential helpline;

Bosses signed the Time to Change Employer Pledge and vowed to break the silence around mental health;

Several events were held in the community for customers and members such as special health MOTs;

The Co-op will be celebrating Mental Health Awareness Week by hosting another round of courses for colleagues such as mental health first aid training days.

Tracey Orr, the Co-op support services executive, has spearheaded the store chain's efforts to tackle the issue of mental health as part of a specially formed mental health working party.

She said: "We are proud to be supporting Mental Health Awareness Week as the health and wellbeing of all of our colleagues is of the utmost importance to us.

"During the past 12 months we have raised awareness around the importance of mental health and wellbeing at work, championed the issue by providing the resources and tools for all colleagues and helped break the culture of silence around mental health.

"Our society is now more focused than ever in providing support for those who need it and working hard to end the discrimination and stigma associated with mental health."