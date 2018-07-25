The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire marina is to prove that diamond's really are a girls' best friend as it welcomes a brand new store.

Merchant's Jewellers will open its doors at the Mercia Marina, in Findern Lane, Willington, on Saturday, July 28. It will be selling a variety of diamonds, jewels, necklaces bracelets and more.

The opening is part of a large investment by Derby couple Karim and Tanita Merchant, who say that it's been their "dream" to open a jewellers.

Entrepreneur Tanita, 29, said: "We're really excited by opening. It's been our dream to open a jewellers and we can finally do it.

"When we found out that there was a space at the marina, we knew that we had to grab it and we're now opening in the last unit there. It's such a beautiful place.

(Image: Merchant's Jewellers)

"We've put so much work into it and recruited two part-time staff members who will be working in the store. Our dream is finally going to become reality and it's so exciting."

The couple used to run the Ice-Watch kiosk at Derby's Intu centre. However, due to medical issues, they had to abandon the store.

But now they have risen from the ashes and hope their new venture will wow customers and allow their business to flourish.

Merchant's will sell bespoke jewellery including brands such as Lucy Quartermaine, Flash Jordan, Katie Britton and Kapten and Son.

The marina, which is one of the largest in Europe, opened in September 2008 following investment of more than £6 million.

Mercia Marina's £1.7 million Boardwalk development includes The Boardwalk restaurant and bar; Elegant Touch Beauty salon; Blue Water clothing store; White Finn Clothing; Molly & Co. Accessories; Zing Furniture; Butcher Baker Farm Shop and Coffee House; and pharmaceutical firm Bionical.

The £3 million Piazza landmark building development also includes Bionical's global headquarters as well as offering a tapas-style Indian restaurant, Bluebird Gallery, Twigg Home, William Wheelwright Hair Salon and Black By Design's showroom and shop.