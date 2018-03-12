Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A touch of Scandinavia is on its way to a popular tourist attraction in South Derbyshire - thanks to local entrepreneur Steve Robinson.

Steve, from Belper, has launched specialist Scandinavian-style outlet Twigg Home at the new Piazza building at Mercia Marina to add to his business empire, which employs 40 people.

The businessman already has shops in Burton, Barton Marina, Ashby and Derby and the new store, which opened on Friday, March 2, is his fourth business based at Mercia Marina in Willington.

He said: "We will be focusing on fashion and homeware that has Scandinavian influences but also brands that carry an ethical theme.

"We have spent time travelling and studying the brands and products that you'll see in Twigg Home, these range from soft furnishings, cushions, throws, candles or Japanese aromas.

"Twigg was built around the comfort we find in the outdoors and home so it felt important for us to sell air plants which don't need soil to grow and give even the smallest spaces the feeling of outdoors.

"We are also stocking an organic skincare range with incredible scents from Sweden. Jewellery will also be available, again with a focus on Scandinavian simplicity.

"The design of the store was the most important feature for me as having a background in graphic design meant I was keen to display all the brands and roots of Twigg Home. We used reclaimed materials and rustic features along with bright, bold colours and simple shelving to create Twigg Home's unique look.

"I have a massive love of the ocean and for British wildlife, combining this with the Scandi look is what makes Twigg Home unique and I suppose it's just about educating people as to what it's all about.

"I am confident that this store will be a success here. There is an incredible amount of footfall, all year round the Piazza building is fantastic. It's a great destination, there really is nowhere else like it."

Twigg Home will tap into Hygge, a Danish concept of feeling comfort, cosiness, charm and joy, which is often associated with spending time with family.

Steve, who is originally from Findern, strongly believes his family as a vital part of his business. His son Luke, 26, will run the new store, while his daughter Sophia, 28, is responsible for the online and social media side of the business. Steve's wife, Rachel, manages Stuart and Treymayne in Burton and Molly and Co at Mercia Marina.

Steve said: "We are all in it together and sometimes we do have to draw a line because our conversations tend to turn to work, but it's what we enjoy."

Also at home at the new Piazza building will be an Indian-style tapas restaurant, William Wheelwright Hair Salon, Bluebird Gallery and Black by Design.

Robert Neff, general manager of Mercia Marina, said he was thrilled that Steve had chosen the marina as the venue for his new shop.

He said: The Piazza is a landmark building in the heart of South Derbyshire that not only looks spectacular but also fits in perfectly within the natural environment of the marina.

"We are delighted that Steve has chosen to open his fourth store here and we are sure that Twigg Home will be a great addition to the selection of shops that we already have, giving visitors to the marina even more choice."