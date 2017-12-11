Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New snow and ice warnings have been issued as Burton and South Derbyshire sees the majority of its schools closed across the area.

The Met Office has issued the new warnings while the area is still covered in snow, which caused travel chaos over the weekend.

Burton and South Derbyshire have been issued with a yellow warning today, Monday, December 11, as temperatures are expected to reach just 1C, with a low of -5C.

The same warning is set to be in place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12, where freezing temperatures are predicted, but with a low of -7C - and it will feel like -11C, according to the Met Office.

By Wednesday, the snow will be expected to be clear as rain is predicted.

The warning has been issued for between 4pm today and 11am tomorrow as ice is expected to form on some surfaces from late Monday afternoon and last overnight into Tuesday morning. There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.

Storm Ana is also tearing in from the Continent and is set to clip Kent, bringing the risk over snow over from France which is in the grip of a big freeze this week.