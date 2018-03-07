Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just when you thought it was all over and the last of the snow has finally melted, a new warning has been issued by weather experts that there is more of the white stuff on the way.

There is a yellow alert for snow across Burton and Swadlincote, which means we might see some flurries in the early hours of tomorrow, Thursday, March 8, which could lead to disruption to some rush-hour traffic, say weather bosses.

The alert runs from just after midnight until 11am tomorrow, March 8, and applies to the whole of Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

While higher ground is likely to see the worst of the weather, some lower areas will also see flurries, they say.

The warning zone extends from central and northern parts of Wales, across the West Midlands to the Lincolnshire coast, and takes in all of Derbyshire.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journeys by road, bus and train services, they have warned.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Occasional showers are expected on Wednesday evening, and at times overnight, leaving some wet surfaces.

"As ground temperatures fall under clearer skies, there will be a risk of ice formation, especially where remnants of recent snowfalls have been melting.

"In addition, the showers may be wintry on the highest routes leading to the odd cm of snow in a few places."