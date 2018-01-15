The video will start in 8 Cancel

A metal detectorist was left shaking with excitement when he unearthed a hugely-valuable 15th-century bishop's ring in a farmer's field.

The 20-carat relic is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £10,000 when it is auctioned off in Etwall.

Having been dug up near Beverley Minster, in Yorkshire, it will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers.

Lorry driver Adam Day, who made the startling discovery, said he immediately knew he had found something special.

The 30-year-old said: "I was shaking when I found it. It was quite close to the surface, not buried deep in the ground.

"It is engraved with St George and St Catherine and features floral emblems.

"Beverley Minster is nearby and it's likely the ring belonged to a priest from there. It dates back to between 1450-1550."

Hansons' historica expert, Adam Staples, said: "What Englishman wouldn't want to own a 15th-century ring featuring St George, the patron saint of England?

"It is a superb example of the craftsmanship of the time.

"Only high-ranking figures such as bishops or nobility would have been able to afford a ring of such high quality featuring fine decorative engraving and faceting.

"It may well have belonged to a bishop from Beverley Minster and would have been commissioned."

The minster, in East Riding, is one of the largest parish churches in the UK.

It is bigger than a third of England's cathedrals and regarded as a gothic masterpiece.

Mr Day, from Hull, said: "You can see Beverley Minster from the field where I found the ring.

"I have had some interesting finds before, including a bronze age flat axe and Celtic brooch, but this is the best one yet."

Last summer, a unique 15th-century sweetheart brooch sold for £20,800 at Hansons, from an estimate of £6,000-to-£8,000.

It was believed to have belonged to English nobility and featured similar floral patterns to the bishop's ring.

The brooch was found on land near Kirby Muxloe Castle, in Leicestershire, by a metal detectorist in 2016.

It is believed it was given as a gift of love from William Hastings, First Baron Hastings, to his wife, Katherine Neville, who he married in 1462.

Mr Staples said: "Medieval jewellery commands high prices due to its rarity, quality and rich historical value."

The ring will be sold at Hansons, in Heage Lane, on Wednesday, January 24.

More information about Hansons' historica auctions is available by emailing historica@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or calling 01283 733988.