A couple living in Dubai have been the first to snap up a holiday lodge at Mercia Marina in a bid to be closer to family and friends in South Derbyshire.

Malcolm and Sheena Gatenby rented a lodge at the marina, situated in Willington, on a recent trip to the UK and loved it so much they decided they wanted to buy their own.

They have now become the first people to buy one of the new lodges, which are set to be completed by Easter.

The couple were keen to snap up one of the new lodges, as Sheena, who is originally from Etwall, often comes back to the area for up to two months during the summer, when temperatures in Dubai reach up to 45C.

The couple often return for Christmas as well, along with their daughter, Grace.

Malcolm, 55, who grew up in Coventry, said: "Sheena would go back to the UK in the summer with our daughter Grace as it gets very hot in Dubai and the school holidays are much longer than in the UK.

"I would probably join them for about a month and then we would all fly back again to the UK at Christmas.

"We were staying with amazing family and friends, but we were living out of suitcases so we rented a lodge at the marina this year and we loved it.

"We really wanted a bolthole in the UK and it's great that the marina takes care of everything, and as a bonus we don't have to mow the lawn or worry about the gutters! It was a good opportunity for us.

"We know Repton and we like Willington. We fly into Birmingham when we come back and with all our friends and family close by, we will be in the perfect location."

The couple have been living in Dubai since 1994, and since 2000, Malcolm has run his own company working in fire detection on offshore oil rigs.

The family are looking forward to having their own place to stay when they visit the UK, but Malcolm says he is not quite ready for the British weather.

He said: "Grace is at university in Newcastle and having grown up in Dubai, she cannot believe just how cold it can get.

"Even during the winter months, it's 25 degrees in Dubai! However, despite the weather, the marina is fantastic and it will be great not to have to pack our entire wardrobe up each time we leave."

Robert Neff, general manager at the marina, said he was delighted the family had chosen to become part of the community at the complex.

He said: "We are looking forward to welcoming Malcolm and Sheena when they return to the UK to stay in their brand new holiday lodge.

"There is so much on offer here for anyone who chooses to become part of our community and with the Piazza building opening next year, as well as the new phase of holiday lodges set for completion, these are exciting times for everyone involved with the marina."

The new holiday lodge development, on the west side of the marina, consists of 32 lodges that will be built to order with customers choosing an existing plot, style of lodge, two or three bedrooms and exterior colour.

The first phase being released is called Water View and consists of eight lodges; once these are sold a further 24 will be released. A large pond is also being constructed.

Landscaping of Water View has started, with the first lodge expected to be ready just after Easter 2018 and Sheena and Malcolm are hoping to stay in their lodge for the first time in summer 2018.