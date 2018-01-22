The video will start in 8 Cancel

A South Derbyshire man who has denied committing offences of assault and criminal damage on the same day is set to face trial.

Ronald Grey, of Chestnut Avenue, in Midway, appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates on Monday, January 15.

He answered one charge of assault by beating and one of criminal damage. Both of the alleged offences were said to have been committed on September 28, 2017.

The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty to both of the charges and he has been granted unconditional bail until he next appears before the court.

He is due to return to the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, in St Mary's Gate, Derby, on Monday, March 26, 2018, where he will face trial for the two charges.