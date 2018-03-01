The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Midway man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he was caught with a knuckle duster.

Ricky Booth, 23, of Salisbury Drive, Midway, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster in Hereford Crescent, Midway, on October 22.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with an eight-week curfew. He was sentenced to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £85 victim surcharge.

Drink-driver

A man has admitted drink-driving. Darien Emery, 20, of Wilsford Avenue, Uttoxeter, admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Henhurst Hill, Burton, on December 23, with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Assault

A man has admitted assault. Barry Chamberlain, 44, of Trent Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a female in Burton on October 4.

He has been fined £54 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £310 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Running a red light

A man has been convicted of running a red light. Matt Fullarton, 21, of West Street, Swadlincote, has been found guilty of driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A444 Burton Road, Overseal, on May 6, without insurance and running a red light.

He has been fined £770 and ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £77 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted damaging a window. Daniel Hiden, 25, of Woodville Road, Overseal, admitted damaging a window belonging to Smiths Sports and Prestige in Swadlincote on December 2.

He has been fined £83 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.