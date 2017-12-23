The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 26-year-old man is to stand trial accused of assaulting a woman in Swadlincote town centre.

Kieron McAllister, of Salisbury Drive, Midway, appeared before Derby Crown Court where he denied assaulting a 30-year-old woman in The Delph between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, November 11.

He previously appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where his case was sent to the crown court.

It is alleged that the woman was punched and fell to the floor in The Delph. Police had issued an appeal for witnesses to the alleged incident.

McAllister is due to return to the crown court in the week commencing April 23 to face trial.